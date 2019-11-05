Man arrested for human trafficking in Waco area

WACO, Texas- Devonte Roberson of Desoto is behind bars after detectives located information linked to possible human trafficking in Waco.

Following a subsequent investigation and operation, a victim of human trafficking was located and identified.

The victim, who was trafficked in multiple areas throughout Texas, was provided services through UnBound and the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.

Devonte Roberson was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail, where he was charged with felony Promotion of Prostitution, with other charges possible