Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 21-year-old Killeen man booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday in connection with a January 2020 traffic crash.

Shammond O’Shea Sinclair was arrested following a traffic stop on Florence Road for a traffic violation Saturday at 11:59 a.m.

When the driver was identified, police discovered he was named in an active arrest warrant for accident causing injury-failure to stop and render aid in the earlier crash.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was on January 20, 2020 about 1:00 p.m. that officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South W.S. Young Drive on a traffic crash involving a black Jeep Cherokee and a blue Jeep Patriot.

The victim told officers the Cherokee had left the scene.

She was transported to a hospital.

The investigation resulted in a witness being found who saw the Cherokee leave the scene and followed it trying to get the driver to come back to the scene.

As the driver of the Cherokee continued to flee, he struck two unattended vehicles and finally came to a stop.

Officers with the traffic unit obtained a complaint and the warrant for Sinclair in the case.

At the time of his arrest it was also determined that there was also an arrest warrant for him for a probation violation out of Caldwell County.