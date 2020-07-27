Man arrested in connection to June shooting in Meadowbend Village Complex

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police have arrested 22-year-old Daekwon Ricks in connection to the June shooting in Meadowbend Village that left one man injured.

Ricks was arrested July 25 during a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Avenue H.

Below is the previous story:

TEMPLE, Texas – A man is recovering after a shooting on Sunday night at a Temple apartment complex.

Temple Police say the shooting happened around 9P.M at the Meadowbend Village complex.

“It sounded like really loud fireworks till I got closer to the scene,” said Debbie Williams, a witness.

Officers say when they arrived they saw a man laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

“I saw people yelling. The man laying on the ground bleeding out of his kidney area,” Williams said.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No suspects have been identified.

This case is active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500