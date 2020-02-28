Man arrested in Hamilton County for $50,000 Theft, Exploitation Of Elderly

Joe Edward Hengst

Hamilton County, Texas- One man has been charged with exploiting the elderly.

On February 26, members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office along with Texas Rangers, executed a search warrant at a residence located on FM 218. Joe Edward Hengst, 55 , of Hamilton, Tx was arrested on scene and charged with Exploitation of the Elderly or Disabled, a third degree felony.

The charge, stemming from a months long investigation that began in September of 2019, started when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible Elderly Exploitation. Hamilton County Criminal Investigators immediately opened an investigation into the allegations and contacted Adult Protective Services. APS conducted a home visit shortly afterwards. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Hengst had exploited funds from an elderly family member and used those funds for personal gain. The elderly female was previously deemed medically incapable of taking care of themselves. It was determined Hengst had diverted just over $50,000 for personal benefit.