Belton police have located an 18-year-old man wanted a January attempted robbery and shooting that took place in Temple.

Bond was set at a total of $160,000 for Genaro Bendura Zavala III on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a separate burglary of a habitation charge out of Belton.

Temple police had developed Zavala as a suspect as they investigated the shooting that took place January 13 at the Canyon Creek Townhomes.

Officers were called to that location at 9:45 p.m. and found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He told officers he had a brief confrontation with two men who were attempting to rob him.

During the confrontation, one of the men pulled a handgun and fired the shot that left the victim wounded.