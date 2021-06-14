Man Arrested in murder of Troy Resident

Troy, TX- Troy Police have arrested a man in connection to a June 11th fatal stabbing.

Police say Manuel Paul Romero, 46 of Carlsbad, New Mexico has been arrested and charged with Murder. This comes after Troy Pd responded to a residence in the 200 block of Coby Drive

about a stabbing that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Scott Csombok, 58, of Carlsbad, NM. Emergency Medical

personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful. Justice of the Peace Keith Reed

pronounced Csombok dead and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

Romero remains in the Bell County Jail, with a bond set at $1,000,000.