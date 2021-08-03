Man arrested in October attack on woman beaten and kicked

Waco police report making an arrest of a man wanted for an attack on a woman last October during which she was forced into a car, then beaten and kicked.

Keion Dichane Bernett was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and unlawful restraint by force family violence.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that the charges were in connection with an investigation of the October 5, 2020 incident that began near 20th and Maple.

The victim had agreed to talk with Bernett and met him outside her friend’s home.

The affidavit stated that when she refused to get into his car with him, she was grabbed by the hair and pulled into the car.

He drove away making accusations against her, with the affidavit stating that he then puled over and began to punch her repeatedly in the face. She was then kicked in the face about three times before she was able to escape from the car.

The affidavit said the victim did not know where she was after getting out of the car, but a passerby stopped to help and let her use a phone to call for help.

She was able to call friends who took her to a hospital emergency room.

Police filed for the arrest warrant for Bernett October 19 and he was found this week and booked into the jail.