Man arrested in rare Lampasas heroin case

In something Lampasas police say is relatively rare for them, a 29-year-old man has been arrested after being fund in possession of heroin.

A police spokesman said officers got a call about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday of a man apparently passed out in a car in the 800 block of West 3rd Street.

Officer arrived on the scene and identified the driver as Christopher David Kuhl of Lampasas.

As they further investigated, they determined that he appeared to be intoxicated on something and recovered a quantity of heroin and of a prescription drug.

He was arrested and taken to the Lampasas County Jail, held on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 and driving while intoxicated.

Exactly what he was intoxicated with had not been determined Thursday pending the completion of a lab analysis.