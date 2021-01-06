Man arrested in shooting of Cove woman

Copperas Cove police report the arrest a 48-year-old man in connection with the New Year’s Eve shooting of a woman on East Avenue A.

The US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted by Killeen and Harker Heights Police arrested Calvin Lee Jackson, Jr in the 200 block of Jaimie Drive in Harker Heights.

He was taken to the Coryell County Jail where he remained Wednesday morning under $150,000 bond.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Avenue A at 12:26 p.m. December 31st on a reported shooting.

When they got there, officers found the female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told police the shooter had left the scene and identified him as Jackson.

Officers obtained the arrest warrant for Jackson and put out the word they were looking for him through the media.

Marshals found him in Harker Heights Monday.