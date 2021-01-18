Man arrested in Temple July fatal hit and run crash

Temple police report making an arrest in a July 2020 hit and run case that caused the death of 32-year-old Sean Lee Eggleston.

“Our officers and detectives did great work to bring this case to a close and provide justice for Mr. Eggleston,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said. “I hope this will give a sense of closure for his friends and family.”

Eggleston was struck by a vehicle on July 5, 2020 while riding his bicycle near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.

After an investigation, it was determined that 35-year-old Anthony Harris was driving the vehicle that struck Eggleston.

Harris then fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

A warrant was issued for Harris’ arrest on Friday and he was arrested that evening without incident.