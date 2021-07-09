Man arrested in Temple Luna Drive stabbing

A 69-year-old Temple man is being held in connection with a May 8th stabbing.

George Fielder was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday night after being arrested by Waco police on the Temple police arrest warrant.

Temple police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said Temple officers were called to a location in the 600 block of Luna Drive at 7:05 a.m. May 8 on a reported stabbing.

Officers learned that two men had been arguing when things turned violent and one of the men stabbed the other.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

The investigation identified George Fielder as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was obtained June 29th.

He was spotted by Waco police Thursday and taken into custody.