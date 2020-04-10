Man arrested in Whitehall Park charged with planning to meet teen for sex

Woodway Public Safety officers report arresting a man in a neighborhood park on charges he went there to meet a teenage girl for sex.

Shannon Wayne Charping was booked into the McLennan County jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor.

He was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

Woodway investigators say Charping had been communicating through a social media messaging service with whom he thought was a 16-year-old girl but who was actually an undercover officer.

Investigating officers said the communication had become sexual in nature with Charping sending several graphic images and had included plans to meet in the park.

Officers said Charping arrived at the prearranged spot about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and officers were waiting.

Charping was taken into custody.

Officers said he was found to be armed with a loaded handgun and in possession of Methamphetamine.

He was transported to the McLennan County Jail.