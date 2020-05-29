Man arrested on charges of manslaughter after woman is hit by truck

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – An arrest has been made in a case of manslaughter after a fatal crash.

Emergency personnel responded to the 2300 block of Trace Meadows Drive early Friday morning to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian and a truck. The truck’s driver called 9-1-1 and said his girlfirend (the pedestrian) had been hanging onto his vehicle when he began driving, and that she had been “run over”.

Officers arrived on scene and found a critically injured pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian – identified as 19-year-old Seana Reagan Michaela Mitchellwas, of Bryan – was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Following an on-scene investigation, the truck’s driver – identified as 20-year-old Colten Dean Mushinski, of Bryan – was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Because the truck’s driver was also found to have driven his truck in close proximity to the pedestrian in a manner leading to him striking her or driving over her, causing her death, he was additionally charged with Manslaughter. This a second-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Source: College Station Police Department