A Waco man remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday after being picked up on two separate weapons-related incidents on Christmas Eve.

Edwin Demond Clark was charged with aggravated robbery in connection with an incident that day and with felony terroristic threat involving a gun threat that took place in a local store back during the summer.

In the aggravated robbery case, officers were called to the 4600 block of Hodde Drive about 1:45 a.m. Christmas Even on a reported disturbance with a gun.

When they arrived, they were told that a man had had taken a customer’s phone and keys and would not give them back.

When the victim tried to get them back, the suspect displayed a handgun and drove off.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle a short time later and recovered the stolen items.

It was then discovered that there was an outstanding warrant for another incident that took place back on July 18th at a store at 1234 North 18th Street.

While a man, later identified as Clark, was inside the store, an argument had broken out between Clark and the cashier.

Clark was eventually chased out of the store with a metal pipe.

A short time later, the arrest affidavit stated that Clark returned and pulled out a handgun.

The weapon was pointed in the direction of the cashier and the slide of the weapon racked back, placing the cashier and other customers in “imminent fear of serious bodily injury.”

Clark was not identified the night of the incident but was arrested later and found to be in possession of a stolen pistol that matched the description of the firearm used in the incident.

Jail records indicated that he was being held on the charge related to the July incident along with the more recent robbery charge.

His bond was set at $25,000 on the newer robbery charge, and an additional $5,000 for the threat case from the summer.