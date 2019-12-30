Man arrested, three more cited after being spotted in women’s restroom

TEMPLE, Texas – A young man is arrested, three more are cited, and one more flees from authorities after being spotted in a women’s restroom in a Temple park.

Temple Police officers were dispatched to Miller Park Friday night in reference to possible marijuana use in a bathroom.

When officers arrived, they approached the park bathroom and saw five men exiting the women’s bathroom.

When officers attempted to make contact, two of the men fled on foot. Officers pursued them and found 18-year-old Andrew Garcia lying face down in the yard of a nearby residence. The other man who evaded was not found.

Garcia was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail for Evading Arrest. The three remaining men were cited for entering the restroom of the opposite sex, which is a violation of city ordinance.

Source: Temple Police Department