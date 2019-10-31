Two Temple teens were arrested after a car crashed into a Temple police car Wednesday.

Officers were conducting what was described as an ongoing investigation when they made contact with the two at Bucees at 4155 North General Bruce Drive in Temple.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee and struck an unmarked police vehicle.

The driver, identified as 17-year-old Joe Andrew Lopez was taken into custody without further incident.

The passenger, 17-year-old Eric Matthew Villanueva, was taken into custody after police say he was found in possession of a controlled substance.

No information on the nature of the original investigation was released.