Man attempts to hit woman with vehicle, crashes into Discount Tire

TEMPLE, Texas – A 26-year-old woman is being treated at Baylor Scott and White, and a man is in custody after he attempted to hit her with his vehicle and crashed into a building.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call Tuesday afternoon after the victim and 28-year-old Christopher Anderson got into an argument. During the argument, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and witnesses said Anderson attempted to run her over.

Anderson crashed into the Discount Tire located at 721 SW H K Dodgen Loop. The victim was transported to the ER for minor injuries she sustained when jumping from the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.



(Courtesy: City of Temple)

This case is under investigation. Anyone with any information should contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: City of Temple