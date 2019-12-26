Man banned from store accused of returning Christmas Eve, making threats

Bond was set at over a hundred thousand dollars for a Killeen man arrested after he returned to a store from which he had been banned on Christmas Eve, then made threats against it.

Killeen Police were called to the Walmart at 3404 West Stan Schlueter Loop at 12:53 p.m. Christmas Eve on a criminal trespass complaint.

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Albion Elijah Dawson and confirmed that he had been previously given a criminal trespass warning from the store after he had initially been confronted by store personnel.

He was placed under arrest for that charge, but during the arrest he is accused of making verbal threats to retaliate against the store adding the more serious charge to what would have been just a Class B misdemeanor.

He was then taken to the Killeen City Jail and moved to Bell County Christmas Day.