Man Barricaded in Hotel Surrenders peacefully

Mexia, TX- One man is custody after barricading himself in a Mexia hotel.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Mexia Police located the vehicle of a man suspected of being a fugitive. The vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn & Suites at 820 W. Milam Street in Mexia. Officers confirmed that the subject, identified as 67-year old male, David Arthur Gruber, address not determined, was the driver of the vehicle.

Gruber had booked into a room in the hotel and Mexia Officers attempted to make contact with him. Officers were able to determine that Gruber began moving furniture inside of his hotel room and blocked entry through the door. Gruber subsequently refused to exit the hotel room as requested by officers. Law Enforcement personnel began implementation of safety protocols as it became clear that the fugitive had barricaded himself in the room. Nearby hotel rooms were evacuated and additional tactical officers arrived on scene. Further communication with Gruber resulted in a peaceful outcome and he surrendered himself to Officers without further incident at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Mr. Gruber was taken into custody and transported to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck, Texas for booking. The Mexia Police Department has opened an investigation into charges related to alleged interference with a law enforcement officer.