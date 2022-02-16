WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3600 block of Trice Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The department says the call came in at 5:39 a.m One man was inside the residence. Streets between 35th Street and Sleeper Avenue were closed during this time.

No injuries have been reported, and the weapon was secured with police.

As of 10:10 a.m., the Waco Police Department informed FOX 44 News that the man walked outside of the home at 10:07 a.m.

Source: Waco Police Department