Man beaten, pushed out of his own car after giving his attacker a ride

Waco police report a man has been charged with robbery after a man who had given him a ride early Wednesday morning was beaten and forced out of his car.

Sylvester Lemonte Degrate was also had previous charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal burning.

Waco police were called to the Hilton Hotel at 113 South University Parks Drive to meet the victim where he had gone to call for help.

He told officers he had been driving back into Waco from Axtell early Wednesday morning when he was flagged down by a man later identified as Degrate on Waco Drive at Clifton Street.

The victim said the man told him he needed a ride and got in, but then began giving various random directions.

Then as they approached Franklin Avenue, he told police the man he had stopped to help began punching him in the head and pushed him out of the car, driving away in the victim’s Ford Crown Victoria.

Another officer unaware of what had just transpired in the meantime spotted the Ford being driven erratically in the 4100 block of Colcord Avenue and made a traffic stop on it.

As he was talking to the driver, the report on the stolen vehicle went out and he realized he had the car stopped.

Degrate was taken into custody without incident and taken to the McLennan County Jail.