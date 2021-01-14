Man brought back from Idaho to face child sex charges in Killeen

Two years after a complaint was made for three years of sexual abuse of a child victim, police located a suspect in Idaho and brought him back to Killeen to face charges.

39-year-old Jacob Gregson was found in Meridian in Ada County, Idaho and taken into custody.

The investigation began when police were called to a home on Palmtree Lane in August of 2018 after an outcry from the victim was made.

As the investigation unfolded, officers were able to determine that the victim, who was 14 at the time the report was taken, had been sexually assaulted by a man at a residence in Killeen multiple times over a three year period.

Gregson was booked into the Bell County Jail early Thursday morning with his bond set at $100,000 later in the morning.