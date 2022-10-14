HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.

As Hill County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled again. Hill County pursued the vehicle off road, and then eventually onto Interstate 35 East northbound. The vehicle left the interstate and took several Ellis County roads before eventually getting back on I-35E northbound.

Deputies from Ellis County were able to successfully deploy tire spikes during the chase. The chase finally ended near Mile Marker #401 in Waxahachie, in the 200 block of N. I-35E, after the vehicle was disabled.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Zackary Byram, of Grand Prairie – who was taken into custody. Byram was turned over to the custody of the Milford Police Department.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Texas DPS Air Unit, Waxahachie PD and Milford PD all took part in this case.