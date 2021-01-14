Man caught in sting accused of seeking sex with underage girl

A 40-year-old man is facing charges of prostitution of a minor and criminal conspiracy for human trafficking after getting snagged in a sting operation.

Maxmilian Ryan Myers remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday morning on the two second-degree felony charges with bond not yet set at that time.

The arrest came after a man, who police identified as Myers, answered an ad on a website known for human trafficking.

Investigators say during the communication, it was determined that he would travel to a particular hotel to engage in sexual activity with an adult and a minor who was being prostituted by that adult.

The arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that the undercover officer communicating with Myers made it clear that he would pick up the minor child at another address and transport her to him, making the child a victim of trafficking.

After informing his contact that the child had been picked up, the location to meet was set up and when Myers arrived he was taken into custody.