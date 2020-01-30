Man caught on camera relieving himself on doorstep

KILLEEN, Texas – Monique Carson got a notification at work from her doorbell camera. What she saw next shocked her.

A man walked right up to her doorstep, in broad daylight, and peed all over it.

“I thought it was a little strange. I was a little disturbed by it. I didn’t think it was a big deal, but I also wasn’t sure,” says Carson. “I didn’t wanna take it lightly, either.”

Carson lives in the house with her husband and three kids in a normally quiet neighborhood in Killeen. She works as a probation officer during the day.

After seeing the unsettling video, Carson took to Facebook and posted it on a Crime Stoppers page for Killeen, Copperas Cove, and Harker Heights.

“My co-worker told me to put it on there, on the crime group, just because of where we work. And you never know if somebody might come back or if it was intentional,” says Carson. “I’m happy that people are supportive and interested in trying to figure out what was really going on in this guy’s head.”

As soon as she got home, Carson took bleach to the doorstep and scrubbed all that remained. In her line of work, she knows what type of punishment he can face if he’s identified.

There is one, however, she hopes he doesn’t get.

“He could get some jail time. He could get some probation. Hopefully not,” says Carson with a wry smile. “But it’s just crazy.”

Carson says she would love to ask the man to replace her mop and welcome mat when he is identified.