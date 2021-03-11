Man charged after shot fired during Waco domestic disturbance

A 59-year-old Waco man remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday, held on a charge of felony deadly conduct after a shot was fired and a woman was assaulted during a domestic disturbance in Waco Tuesday.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case indicated that Donald Glenn Merkel was arrested at a residence in the 1100 block of Randy Drive.

A McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy who happened to be driving nearby and responded after a call was received about 8:35 p.m. from a neighbor about a discharge of a firearm and a threat being heard.

Affidavit said the caller reported hearing a man say ” I’m going to blow your brains out” just before the shot was fired.

The deputy reported that in speaking with the female victim, he was told during the disturbance she was pushed with her son saying he tried to intervene to protect his mom.

The affidavit stated that Merkel, who had returned to the scene, was interviewed and gave a statement about firing a shot into the air.

The weapon was reported to have been in his vehicle.

In addition to the felony deadly conduct charge, Merkel was also charged with Class A Assault Family Violence.

His bond was set at a total of $7500.