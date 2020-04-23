Man charged in 2017 home invasion case

A 34-year-old Killeen man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after being arrested in connection with a 2017 rural Bell County home invasion robbery.

It is the second time that Skylar Antonio Braden has been listed as a suspect in this case.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Reinhard said that the charge stems from a home invasion back in March of 2017 that took place in the 1800 block of Live Oak Cemetery Road.

The home owners (husband and wife) had been away from the house, returned home together and went inside.

Once inside, they were confronted by two men, both with weapons.

The couple was locked in a bathroom and the two fled the scene, taking the home owner’s vehicle.

At that time, one suspect was identified through a finger print match, the case screened by the District Attorney’s office but they refused the case at that time.

The second man has yet to be identified.

Detective Sgt. Justin Kelley submitted the case again to the District Attorney’s Office on April 1st. of this year and this time they accepted it.

Complaints were signed and a warrant issued for Braden by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman for Aggravated Robbery.

Braden was located by the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and placed in custody.