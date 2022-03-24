A 64-year-old man remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday without bond set on felony charges in connection with a disturbance at the Temple Social Security Office.

Perry Lee Penning was being held on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the office Tuesday after a visitor to the officer got into a physical confrontation with a security guard.

Police said Penning had been asked to leave and refused.

He was accused of striking the security guard on the head and in the abdomen.

He was still there when police arrived and was taken into custody.