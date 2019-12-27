Man charged in box cutter attack

A 21-year-old Temple man was being held on $40,000 bond after another man was cut with a box cutter Thursday night.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said officers were called to a location in the 1900 block of South 49th street at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The injured victim and the suspect were both found at the scene, with the victim being treated for various cuts.

Police said the suspect gave a statement and was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Police took Jorge Redentor Rojo-Abrego to the Bell County Jail where he was held on charges related to the attack and a previous warrant for harassment of a public servant.

