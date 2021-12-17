Waco police say they have arrested a man in connection with a break-in at an apartment complex and the theft of rent checks.

Keland Jesse Rodriguez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of Burglary of a Building with Intent to Commit Felony Theft.

The break-in was reported on November 3 at a complex in the 1500 block of Gurley Lane in South Waco. The offices were entered, and rent checks were taken.

Through their investigation, Rodriguez was identified as a suspect. A warrant was obtained, and the arrest was made.