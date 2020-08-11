Man charged in car-to-car shooting

A Waco man is facing multiple charges, accused of firing a handgun at a car occupied by his brother’s ex-girfriend.

Ronald Darius Cooper-White was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday on a felony charge of deadly conduct after police identified him as the suspect in the July 26th incident.

The arrest affidavit stated that on that day the victims were driving on Valley Mills Drive when a vehicle pulled up alongside with the occupant leaning the passenger side window and firing two or three shots in their direction.

While the car was struck, the occupants were not injured.

Police were aided in their investigation by dash cam video provided by an uninvolved witness that showed a car pulling up next to the driver’s side of the victims car, with the affidavit stating that two sounds like shots could be heard with the video.

The victims were quoted in the affidavit as saying they believed Ronald Cooper-White shot at them because of the woman’s past relationship with his brother and that the two victims had since started dating.

In addition to the deadly conduct charge, Cooper-White was also being held on the additional felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.