Man charged in Coryell County cattle thefts

A 36-year-old man was being held in the Coryell County Jail Thursday after he was identified as the suspect in a cattle theft.

James Anthony ” tony” manning turned himself in after warrants were obtained for his arrest following an investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills.

Wills said that Manning was a day worker for the victim, who runs ranches in Coryell County.

On two occasions, Manning delivered cattle to public livestock markets at the direction of their owner.

Ranger Wills said each time, he consigned part of the cattle in his own name without the owner’s permission or knowledge.

Wills was also held on charges of possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm, brought by Coryell County Sheriff’s deputies.

Wills noted that Manning is a repeat offender, with a previous conviction for theft of livestock.

He was tried in September 2015 and sentenced to four years in prison.

Wills had a word of caution for cattle raisers to not grow complacent and allow employees, contract workers or haulers load and ship cattle without supervision.

He also strongly encouraged them to brand and/or earmark all animals and register the identifiers at the county clerk’s office in each county in which they operate and run cattle.

“Ear tags are not enough,” Wills said. “They are easily removed and discarded, so they just keep your neighbors honest.”