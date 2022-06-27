COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Copperas Cove.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 1st Street at approximately 1:14 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man who sustained a severe laceration. Officers provided medical aid until Copperas Cove EMS arrived.

The victim, identified as Christian Carl Carrigan, of Hamilton, was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Hospital – where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

A witness identified the suspect as Timothy Robert Rea, of Hamilton, and said that Rea fled the area before police arrived. Officers found Rea in the 1900 block of North 1st Street with the murder weapon still in his possession.

Rea refused to comply with the officers, and had to be subdued with the use of a taser. Rea was taken into custody and charged with Murder.

Rea was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Guinn, who set his bond at $1 million for the charge of murder.

This investigation is ongoing.