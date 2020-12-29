Man charged in incident in which child was dragged from a home and placed in a car

A 43-year-old Temple man is being held following a disturbance in which both he and a woman were injured and he is accused of trying to take a child from the home.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Kirk Lenworth Peters in connection with the weekend incident that occurred in the 1800 block of East Avenue K.

Police were called there at 11:49 a.m. Saturday regarding what was described as an active physical disturbance with a child being put in a vehicle.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said when police arrived, bystanders directed them to a gray SUV leaving the scene.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained Peters, noticing that he and a woman were both injured.

They were told that Peters had gone to the woman’s home even thought he had previously been banned from the property.

The two had gotten into an argument that became physical.

Peters was then accused of dragging a one-year-old child who was in the home by the arms toward the end of the sidewalk and into his vehicle.

The female had tried to prevent him and there was another altercation.

Both were transported to a hospital, with Peters being medically cleared and taken to the Bell County Jail.

He remained there Tuesday on charges of burglary of a habitation with the intent of another felony and injury to a child.