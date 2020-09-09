Man charged in June fatal crash near Little River

A 39-year-old Jarrell, Texas man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a June traffic crash near Little River that left his passenger dead.

Dale Paul Welch had himself been hospitalized with injuries he received in the crash.

He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant obtained after the investigation was completed.

The Department of Public Safety reported that a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Welch had been traveling south on Reeds Lake road approaching a curve in the roadway.

The pickup left the roadway and rolled onto its passenger side.

The passenger, identified as 39-year-old Ranie Lynn O’Neill of Del Rio was partially ejected and trapped under the pickup.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers indicated that Welch had shown signs of impairment at the scene.