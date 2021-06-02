Man charged in Killeen crash that critically injured three

A 29-year-old man remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday accused of being drunk at the time of a Monday traffic crash that sent five people to the hospital, three in critical condition.

Adam James Bayle was administered a field sobriety test by officers at the scene of the crash and was first taken to the Killeen City Jail, then later transferred to Bell County.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the crash occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood.

She said the preliminary investigation indicated that a white Dodge Ram pickup had been going est in the inside lane of Central Texas Expressway and struck the left side of a vehicle that had been stopped for a red light.

The truck continued through the intersection striking the left side of a Jeep Cherokee that was turning left onto Rosewood, with the Jeep spinning and striking a signal light pole.

The truck continued through the intersection then came to a stop.

Miramontez said the five occupants of the Jeep were all taken to the hospital, three critical and two reported stable.

As of midday Wednesday, bond had not been set for Bayle.