Man charged in Killeen Middleton Street fatal shooting

Killeen police have arrested a 43-year-old Houston man on murder charges in connection with the Halloween shooting death of a man on Middleton Street.

Perry Tyshawn Davis was officially taken into custody at 6:38 p.m. Friday by the US Marshal Service, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the KPD K-9 and tactical response unit.

He was located in the 1300 block of Powder River Drive.

Davis is accused in connection with the death of Jhirmack Wartell Brown in the incident.

It was at 2:34 a.m. Halloween that officers were sent to the 1200 block of Middleton on a shots fired call.

When they got there they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them, Brown, was pronounced dead and the other man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Davis was the other man, who was wounded.

When police finished their investigation, a murder warrant for Davis was obtained and the search for him began.

The death of Brown was the fifteenth murder of the year for the city of Killeen for 2021