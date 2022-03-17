A 39-year-old Killeen man has been arrested in connection with the hammer attack of another man in a Killeen motel room.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Jerry David Shelley III who was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a second degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the arrest was related to an incident that occurred at the Motel 6 at 800 East Central Expressway on October 28, 2021.

Officers were called to that location on a report of a disturbance and on arrival met the victim who told them that he and a man later identified as Shelley had agreed to meet at that location, but once in the room, the man attacked him, assaulting him in the head with a hammer.

The two struggled for a time and the attacker fled on foot.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to develop Shelley as a suspect in the case and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located the suspect in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway and were able to take him into custody without further incident.