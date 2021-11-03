Man charged in McGregor drive by shootings

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in connection with shots fired into two McGregor homes back on September 26th.

An arrest affidavit stated that surveillance video captured images of a vehicle that had been circling the area where the shooting occurred with the registration of that vehicle leading officers to Dale Eugene Edwards, Jr.

He was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on two counts of felony deadly conduct.

The arrest affidavit stated that deputies went to the 600 block of Bosque Lane in McGregor on the morning of September and spoke with a victim who said he was awakened by the sound of glass breaking, discovering it was from bullets entering the home through the windows and entering the walls.

The affidavit stated that numerous bullet holes were located on and in the home and in a vehicle that was parked in a shared driveway.

When the truck was traced and Edwards was interviewed, the affidavit shows he told officers about shooting into the home and car with a rifle he carries in his vehicle.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and recovered a .22 caliber rifle along with ammunition the affidavit said was consistent with what was recovered at the scene.

The affidavit said that Edwards was aware that he was shooting at homes and vehicles.