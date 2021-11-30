Man charged in sexual assault of teen

McLennan County deputies report making an arrest in connection with an October sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Uriberto Reyes Gomez-Hernandez remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday, with bond set at $20,000.

An arrest affidavit stated that the victim and a relative first went to Bellmead Police on November 4 to report the incidents – but when it was determined that the offense had occurred out in the county, deputies were called to take the case.

The affidavit stated a forensic interview of the victim was conducted November 10, during which the victim stated there had been two separate attacks – one on October 23 and another on October 31 – during which she was the victim of unwanted sexual activity, and that she was unable to push her attacker away.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Gomez-Hernandez, and he was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Sunday.