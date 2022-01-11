A 30-year-old Killeen man was being held under $100,000 bond Tuesday following a violent domestic disturbance this past Saturday.

Dougquaylas Johnson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon the case in which a female victim was assaulted, kicked and threatened with a gun.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was Saturday about 6:25 p.m. when police were sent to the 4400 block of Jim Foley on a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

When they got there, they were told that the victim and the suspect had been involved in an argument, when the man was then accused of throwing the victim to the floor and kicking her.

During the altercation the victim was also threatened with a handgun.

The victim attempted to flee but was caught and choked.

The victim was eventually able to break away, flee and call 9-1-1.

Police were able to locate the suspect, identified by the victim as Johnson, who was then taken to jail.