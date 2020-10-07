Man charged, remains in jail following last week’s high speed chase through Temple streets

A 31-year-old Temple man remains in the Bell County Jail with his bond set at a total of $80,000 after charges were filed in connection with last Thursday’s high speed chase through streets of Temple.

Quentin Jamal Powell was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle by both Temple Police and the Department of Public Safety.

He was also named in separate charges of assault causing bodily injury of a family member filed by Temple Police.

A statement released by DPS spokesman Sergeant Bryan Washko stated that about 4:18 p.m. Thursday a DPS trooper on routine patrol spotted a gray Chevrolet Traverse with North Carolina license plates traveling east on Avenue H near Old Highway 95.

The vehicle matched the description of one that Temple PD was searching for in connection with a family violence assault.

The statement said the vehicle had previously evaded law enforcement on two separate occasions earlier on the same day.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop but the driver of the SUV did not stop, and again began to flee.

The statement said the suspect evaded law enforcement for about 25 minutes before stopping at what was determined to be the driver’s mother’s home in the 2800 block of North 12th Street in Temple.

The driver was identified ass Quentin Jamal Powell and was taken into custody without further incident and turned over to Temple Police.