Man charged with $3000 theft from Walmart

Temple police say a 19-year-old man charged with stealing $3000 worth of electronic merchandise is also facing additional charges after temporarily escaping officers.

Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said an officer was flagged down by an employee of the Walmart at 3401 South 31st Street Sunday morning about 6:00 a.m. to report that a man had just stolen the items from the store.

The officer quickly located and detained the suspect, later identified as Xavier Jahvon Watson of Austin.

The officer had placed him in handcuffs, but the suspect resisted arrest and broke free of the officer and got away.

Other officers arrived to assisted and Watson was located nearby and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of felony theft, resisting arrest and escape.