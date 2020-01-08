Man charged with $85,000 jewelry theft

A 38-year-old Gatesville man who was working helping a man remodel a house has been arrested and charged with the theft of $85,000 worth of jewelry.

Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said Brandon Dale Trotter turned himself in Tuesday after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Chief Gohlke said Trotter had been working with the remodeler on a house in the 500 block of North Lover’s Lane in Gatesville in December, and said while working there he ” found” a box with the jewelry in it.

The items were missed and the theft reported December 19.

Investigators got a list of all those who were working in the house, developed Trotter as a suspect and obtained the arrest warrant.

Chief Gohlke said some of the stolen items were recovered.