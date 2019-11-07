Man charged with abusing young boys returned from Oklahoma to face charges

A man accused of abusing two young boys in Waco 17 years ago has been brought back to Texas from Oklahoma to face charges.

Charles Anthony Mabbit was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

His bond was set at a half million dollars.

Waco Police Department spokesman Patrick Swanton said officers began their investigation October 21st after getting the case.

They determined that two underage boys had been molested multiple times in a north Waco home between April 2002 and August 2005.

After beginning their investigation, they were able to obtain an arrest warrant and Mabbit was taken into custody and brought to Waco.