Man charged with Aggravated Assault

LAMPASAS, Texas – A man is charged with Aggravated Assault when a woman is found with a gunshot wound to the face.

A caller from an RV Park located at 1907 South US Highway 281 in Lampasas reported Tuesday afternoon that she had possibly heard a gunshot, and that her neighbor came out of an RV yelling to call 911.

Officers arrived and found the victim, a 45-year-old woman, in a trailer suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Officers also found the suspect, 43-year-old John Carl Phillips, in the same trailer. The ensuing investigation indicated Phillips had shot the victim.

An Acadian Ambulance took the victim to the Lampasas Airport. An Air Evac Lifeteam Air Medical Ambulance flew her to Scott and White Hospital in Temple. Officers arrested Phillips, transported him to the Lampasas County Jail, and charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Family Violence, a first-degree felony. Officers obtained a search warrant and executed it at the trailer, where they acquired supporting evidence.

The City of Lampasas Fire Department and the Lampasas County Attorney’s Office assisted on scene.

Source: Lampasas Police Department