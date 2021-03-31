Man charged with arson in fire at RV park

Temple police report a 38-year-old man has been arrested on an arson charge in connection with a fire at a local RV park back in February.

Josh Allen Stewart was picked up Tuesday by the Temple Fire Marshal with the assistance of Temple Police.

The Fire Marshal had obtained an arrest warrant for Stewart accusing him of setting fire to a vehicle inside Lucky’s RV Park at 111 Hart Road on February 19.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail on the second degree felony charge with his bond set at $25,000.