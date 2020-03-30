Man charged with assault after woman gets head injury when knocked down by car

Bellmead police report a 31-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred last September when a woman was sent to the hospital with a head injury.

Bellmead Police Department spokesperson Brenda Kinsey said Larry Dashun Parker was arrested Sunday and was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

The police report said that he had gone to a local business to take some car keys to his wife.

As she came out to the parking lot to get them and reached into the car, he is accused of threatening to burn her house down, then hit the gas as she was still reaching inside.

The victim was thrown from the car, fell down and struck her head on the concrete.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Bond had not yet been set Monday morning.