Man charged with assault after woman receives cuts to face

A Lacy Lakeview woman was sent to the hospital with cuts to her face near her eyes following a violent incident late Friday night.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said the woman was hurt when a window was punched out at an apartment in the 1100 block of Hooks Street.

Chief Truehitt said the woman and her husband had been living separately for some time when he was accused of coming to her home late Friday night.

Police said he was there about midnight, pounding on her door and shouting.

As they argued through the door, he is accused of punching through a window with his fist, sending shards of glass into the victim’s face, causing serious injuries in her eye and general face area.

Troy Douglas Terry was arrested on a charge of aggravates assault with serious bodily injury, family violence, a second degree felony.

He was transported to the McLennan County Jail where he remained Monday with bond set at $25,000.