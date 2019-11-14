Man charged with assault and tries to take officer’s weapon

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police Department report arresting the suspect of a November 12th incident.

According to Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez, at approximately 7:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in the 600 block of North 10th Street.

Through the investigation it was also determined that a domestic assault occurred between the suspect and his ex-girlfriend.

The suspect, Alladin Scully, fled the area upon officers arrival, but he was detained in the 600 block of Blake Street.

When officers attempted to detain him, the suspect resisted and during the struggle, he attempted to grab the officers duty weapon which he failed to do and evaded on foot. Other officers in the area located the suspect and placed him under arrest.

Scully was booked into Bell County Jail with a bond set at $169,000.

His charges include taking a weapon from an officer, evading arrest, resisting arrest, assault causes bodily injury family member, and criminal mischief.

He also had a separate arrest warrant for assault strangulation out of Harker Heights